Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury General by 5,688.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MCY shares. TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mercury General from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mercury General Stock Performance

Mercury General Increases Dividend

Shares of MCY opened at $31.29 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.20. Mercury General Co. has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $48.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.48%.

Mercury General Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

Recommended Stories

