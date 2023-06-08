Michael J. Arougheti Sells 4,460 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Stock

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $401,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,325,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:ARES opened at $90.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.32. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $91.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day moving average is $79.37.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Ares Management had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $813.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.04 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 280.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Ares Management from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ares Management from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARES. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ares Management by 1,427.3% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ares Management by 210.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Management by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

