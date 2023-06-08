Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 32,674 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
QuantumScape Stock Performance
QuantumScape stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 5.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.
QuantumScape Company Profile
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
