Michael O. Mccarthy III Sells 32,674 Shares of QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 32,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.64, for a total transaction of $216,955.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 915,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,076,702.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

QuantumScape stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 22.85, a quick ratio of 22.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 5.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.36.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuantumScape

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in QuantumScape by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in QuantumScape by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in QuantumScape by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

