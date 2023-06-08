Michele O’connor Sells 3,137 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Stock

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

VEEV stock opened at $188.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.22. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $232.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VEEV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Veeva Systems from $212.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

