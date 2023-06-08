Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Holdings Lifted by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,051,023 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,812 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 7.4% of Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $252,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 71.4% during the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total transaction of $9,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,331 shares of company stock valued at $15,867,278 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Microsoft Stock Down 3.1 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $337.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $316.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Microsoft from $340.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.72.

Microsoft stock opened at $323.38 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $213.43 and a 1-year high of $338.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

