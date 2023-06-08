Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Biondo Investment Advisors LLC

Biondo Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,240 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 2.5% of Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 35,465.9% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after buying an additional 20,553,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 634,238,715 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $147,714,197,000 after buying an additional 6,129,708 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Microsoft by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 17,734.7% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,763,300 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 3,742,199 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 73.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,172,257 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,903,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,471,095 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

MSFT stock opened at $323.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $213.43 and a 12 month high of $338.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $305.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Fundamental Research downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.72.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total transaction of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,952,107.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

