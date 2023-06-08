Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mission Produce were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AVO. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,990,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after purchasing an additional 490,695 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,068,000 after buying an additional 368,338 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 131.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 172,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 97,677 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,717,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,296,000 after buying an additional 72,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 10.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 737,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,512,000 after buying an additional 71,831 shares in the last quarter. 22.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $12.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.34. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.49 million, a P/E ratio of -29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $213.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.04 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total value of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,650.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mission Produce news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $441,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,185,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,086,650.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 4,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $51,047.89. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,225,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,368,950.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,179 shares of company stock worth $519,948 in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

