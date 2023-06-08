Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 72.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,651 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Morningstar by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 2,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in Morningstar by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Morningstar by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morningstar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morningstar in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

Morningstar Stock Down 0.9 %

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $2,744,705.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 11,494,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,175,777,058.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.29, for a total transaction of $2,744,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 11,494,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,777,058.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Caroline J. Tsay sold 651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.32, for a total transaction of $124,549.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,576 shares in the company, valued at $684,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,473 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,685. Company insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $205.90 on Thursday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.28 and a 12-month high of $261.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 527.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $198.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.86.

About Morningstar

(Get Rating)

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers Morningstar data, direct, investment management, advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, enterprise components, research, credit ratings and indexes. The company was founded by Joseph D. Mansueto on May 16, 1984, and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MORN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.