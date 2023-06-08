Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $266.93

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.93 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 267.04 ($3.32). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.29), with a volume of 541,515 shares changing hands.
Murray International Trust Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 265.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,261.90 and a beta of 0.78.
Murray International Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,761.90%.
Insider Activity at Murray International Trust
Murray International Trust Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.