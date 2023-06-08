Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $266.93

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.93 ($3.32) and traded as high as GBX 267.04 ($3.32). Murray International Trust shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.29), with a volume of 541,515 shares changing hands.

Murray International Trust Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 266.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 265.70. The firm has a market cap of £1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,261.90 and a beta of 0.78.

Murray International Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. Murray International Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,761.90%.

Insider Activity at Murray International Trust

Murray International Trust Company Profile

In other Murray International Trust news, insider Claire Binyon purchased 95 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.31) per share, with a total value of £252.70 ($314.15). 5.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

