N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in N-able were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in N-able by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,223,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,577,000 after acquiring an additional 149,727 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of N-able during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in N-able during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

N-able Stock Performance

Shares of N-able stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day moving average is $11.87. N-able, Inc. has a one year low of $8.43 and a one year high of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 18,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $258,307.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 531,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,481.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NABL. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

