N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL) Stock Position Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,223,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,727 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.68% of N-able worth $12,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in N-able by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 298.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of N-able by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of N-able in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of N-able by 94.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at N-able

In related news, CFO Tim James O’brien sold 18,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $258,307.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 531,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,304,481.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

N-able Stock Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NABL shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of N-able from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on N-able from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of NABL stock opened at $14.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.64 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. N-able, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 182.40 and a beta of 0.48.

N-able Company Profile

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers (MSPs) in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

