National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NATI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in National Instruments by 3,612.7% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,441,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,107,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after purchasing an additional 460,212 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in National Instruments by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,083,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,963,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in National Instruments in the fourth quarter worth $14,366,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $11,794,000. Institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $57.65 on Thursday. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $29.81 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.07.

National Instruments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.56%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total value of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 29,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.98, for a total transaction of $1,729,021.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,118,183.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 188,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lowered shares of National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Instruments in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

See Also

