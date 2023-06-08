National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,403 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,493 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NATI. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 3,612.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 770,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 27.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,107,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after purchasing an additional 460,212 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of National Instruments by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,083,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,963,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,366,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in National Instruments in the third quarter worth approximately $11,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $57.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.64 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. National Instruments Co. has a 12-month low of $29.81 and a 12-month high of $58.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 92.56%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other National Instruments news, EVP Ritu Favre sold 3,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total value of $201,603.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,237 shares in the company, valued at $2,263,974.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $292,397.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 188,532 shares in the company, valued at $10,944,282.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,352 shares of company stock worth $2,223,023. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of National Instruments in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Susquehanna lowered National Instruments from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.57.

National Instruments Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation, and discovery. The firm’s products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services.

