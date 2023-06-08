Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF) vs. OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Head to Head Contrast

Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNF – Get Rating) and OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Naturgy Energy Group and OPAL Fuels’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Naturgy Energy Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naturgy Energy Group N/A N/A N/A OPAL Fuels N/A -1.20% 1.42%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

9.2% of Naturgy Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 84.8% of OPAL Fuels shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naturgy Energy Group N/A N/A N/A $1.56 19.85 OPAL Fuels $235.53 million 4.59 $11.32 million $0.14 44.93

This table compares Naturgy Energy Group and OPAL Fuels’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

OPAL Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than Naturgy Energy Group. Naturgy Energy Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OPAL Fuels, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Naturgy Energy Group and OPAL Fuels, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naturgy Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A OPAL Fuels 0 0 7 0 3.00

OPAL Fuels has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.68%. Given OPAL Fuels’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe OPAL Fuels is more favorable than Naturgy Energy Group.

Summary

OPAL Fuels beats Naturgy Energy Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Naturgy Energy Group

(Get Rating)

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas. It operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, Supply, and Rest segments. The company engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution; sale of liquefied natural gas and the sea transport business; management of the gas pipelines and conventional thermal generation facilities; and generation and sale of electricity through wind, mini-hydro, solar, and cogeneration sources, as well as provision of supply management services. It serves in Spain, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico, Panama, the rest of Latin America, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gas Natural SDG, S.A. and changed its name to Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. in June 2018. Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. was incorporated in 1843 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Rating)

OPAL Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company generates and sells renewable power to utilities. OPAL Fuels Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in White Plains, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Naturgy Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naturgy Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.