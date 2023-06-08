Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $500.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Netflix from $380.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark reissued a sell rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, New Street Research raised their target price on Netflix from $320.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $355.00.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $399.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $177.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Netflix has a 1-year low of $164.28 and a 1-year high of $418.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $347.87 and its 200-day moving average is $329.71.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total transaction of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $22,305,805. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 310,220 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,478,000 after purchasing an additional 84,020 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 23.4% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 2,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,124 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.