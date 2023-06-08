New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of New Concept Energy (NYSE:GBR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

New Concept Energy Stock Performance

Shares of GBR opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. New Concept Energy has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $2.71.

Get New Concept Energy alerts:

About New Concept Energy

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

New Concept Energy, Inc engages in real estate rental business. The company owns approximately 190 acres of land located in Parkersburg West Virginia. It also provides advisory and management services for an independent oil and gas company. The company was formerly known as CabelTel International Corporation and changed its name to New Concept Energy, Inc in May 2008.

Receive News & Ratings for New Concept Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Concept Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.