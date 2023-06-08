Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stock Position Lifted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after purchasing an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,058,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,701,958,000 after buying an additional 2,921,657 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 18,396,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $868,334,000 after buying an additional 541,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Newmont by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after buying an additional 917,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Newmont by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after buying an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM opened at $41.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $68.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $33.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 6.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -242.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $146,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,760. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

