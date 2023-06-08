Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) by 139.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 335,194 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 195,302 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Nikola worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NKLA. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Nikola by 97.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Nikola during the first quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nikola by 4.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 79,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nikola by 19.4% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 29,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen cut Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nikola from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nikola in a report on Monday, March 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on Nikola from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Nikola Stock Up 9.5 %

Nikola stock opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Nikola Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $411.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.79.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). The business had revenue of $11.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25 million. Nikola had a negative return on equity of 143.04% and a negative net margin of 1,332.76%. Equities research analysts expect that Nikola Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nikola

In other news, Director Mark A. Russell sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total transaction of $59,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,884,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,084.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

