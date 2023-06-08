Norman R. Hames Sells 10,000 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Stock

RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) COO Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.13, for a total transaction of $301,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 323,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,746,603.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

RadNet Stock Down 0.5 %

RDNT stock opened at $30.74 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -128.08 and a beta of 1.65.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a positive return on equity of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $371.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

RDNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James raised shares of RadNet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, CJS Securities initiated coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in RadNet by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in RadNet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in RadNet by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,078 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

