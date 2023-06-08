North Bay Resources (OTCMKTS:NBRI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

North Bay Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBRI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. North Bay Resources shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 17,385,000 shares traded.
North Bay Resources Stock Performance
About North Bay Resources
North Bay Resources, Inc operates as an exploration company. It owns mining properties including two gold-platinum placers, the Fraser River Project and the Monte Cristo and lode projects such as the advanced-stage Mount Washington Project on Vancouver Island, the Coronation Gold project in the historic Slocan Mining district and the Tulameen Platinum Project near Princeton, BC.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on North Bay Resources (NBRI)
- What is a Growth Stock Mutual Fund?
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Goes On Sale
- Campbell Soup Company Leads Staples Stocks Into The Buy Zone
- Netflix Collaboration Fuels IAS, DoubleVerify Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for North Bay Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Bay Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.