North West (OTCMKTS:NNWWF) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.13

Shares of The North West Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNWWF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $27.13 and traded as low as $25.27. North West shares last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 4,950 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NNWWF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of North West to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on North West from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on shares of North West from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

North West Stock Down 10.5 %

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.13.

The North West Company Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of food and everyday products and services to rural communities and urban neighborhood markets in northern Canada, rural Alaska, the South Pacific, and the Caribbean. The company's Canadian operations comprise 118 Northern stores, which offers food, financial services, and general merchandise; 5 NorthMart stores that provides fresh foods, apparel, and health products and services; 26 Quickstop convenience stores that provides ready-to-eat foods, and fuel and related services; 5 Giant Tiger junior discount stores, which offers family fashion, household products, and food; 2 Valu Lots discount center and direct-to-customer food distribution outlet; 1 solo market, a store in remote market; 3 Pharmacy and Convenience stores; and 1 North West Company motorsports dealership offering sales, service, parts and accessories for Ski-doo, Honda, Can-am and other premier brands.

