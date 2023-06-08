Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $9.82

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.82 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10.90 ($0.14). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 10.90 ($0.14), with a volume of 2,564 shares.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.64. The company has a market cap of £1.69 million, a PE ratio of -11.24, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.65.
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
Further Reading
