NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NOW were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in NOW in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NOW by 173.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NOW by 60.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in NOW in the third quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Get NOW alerts:

NOW Trading Up 4.0 %

DNOW stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $11.68. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.79 and a 12-month high of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. NOW had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOW Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DNOW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

About NOW

(Get Rating)

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.