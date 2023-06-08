OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,134,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 169,445 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $44,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 145,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,596,000 after acquiring an additional 649,928 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 16,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,337,000 after acquiring an additional 33,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 271,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,727,000 after acquiring an additional 7,714 shares during the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Stock Up 2.2 %

OGE stock opened at $36.46 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.28 and a 1-year high of $42.91. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.91.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $544.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of OGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet cut shares of OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Hauser purchased 1,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $35,090.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

