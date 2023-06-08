ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $93.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.08.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

ON opened at $89.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $92.13.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 21.98%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,190,200. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

