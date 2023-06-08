OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of OneWater Marine worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $44,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ONEW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.
Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $526.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.95 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
