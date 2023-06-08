OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of OneWater Marine worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in OneWater Marine during the first quarter worth $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 875.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the second quarter worth $44,000. 57.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONEW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Stock Up 5.5 %

In other OneWater Marine news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 10,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $240,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,805 shares in the company, valued at $13,557,972.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Philip Austin Jr. Singleton bought 10,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 562,805 shares in the company, valued at $13,557,972.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Anthony M. Aisquith bought 20,000 shares of OneWater Marine stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 572,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,027,254.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,997 shares of company stock worth $2,990,769 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONEW opened at $33.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $526.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.44. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $43.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $524.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.95 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 23.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OneWater Marine Profile

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

Featured Articles

