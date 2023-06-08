Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $43.87

Shares of Orchard Funding Group plc (LON:ORCH – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 43.87 ($0.55) and traded as low as GBX 42.55 ($0.53). Orchard Funding Group shares last traded at GBX 43.50 ($0.54), with a volume of 51,487 shares.

Orchard Funding Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.91. The company has a market capitalization of £9.29 million, a P/E ratio of 543.75 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 43.87 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 45.39.

Orchard Funding Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. Orchard Funding Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3,750.00%.

Orchard Funding Group Company Profile

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, finance, and secured property lending services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers for spreading the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to provide extended credit to their business clients.

