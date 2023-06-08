Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) Stake Boosted by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) by 689.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 40.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 1.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 371,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Orchid Island Capital by 23.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORC opened at $10.23 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $16.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.87.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently -62.74%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

