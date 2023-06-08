Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,445 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 117,912 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.06% of Orthofix Medical worth $12,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OFIX. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 62.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Orthofix Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,968,000 after purchasing an additional 30,329 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Insider Transactions at Orthofix Medical

In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,189. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,505 shares of company stock valued at $232,268. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Orthofix Medical Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock opened at $19.94 on Thursday. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $27.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $728.61 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $122.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.