OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,035 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.55% of OrthoPediatrics worth $14,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,760,000 after buying an additional 82,923 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after purchasing an additional 38,638 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 550.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 36,063 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 788,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,383,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIDS opened at $46.69 on Thursday. OrthoPediatrics Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $35.67 and a fifty-two week high of $60.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 233.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.03.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics Corp. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $166,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,170,374.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other OrthoPediatrics news, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,431.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory A. Odle sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $166,983.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,374.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,805 shares of company stock valued at $240,613 in the last ninety days. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.33.

OrthoPediatrics Corp. is an orthopedic company, which engages in the design, development, and marketing of anatomically appropriate implants and devices for children with orthopedic conditions. It offers products relating to trauma and deformity, scoliosis, and sports medicine and other procedures. The company was founded by Erin Springer Yount and Nick A.

