Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,660 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,213 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OXM. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,185,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,686 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,773,000 after acquiring an additional 104,007 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 391.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,852,000 after acquiring an additional 88,421 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,782,000 after purchasing an additional 79,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,281,000. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Shares of OXM opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.55. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.14 and a fifty-two week high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $382.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 11.74%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is 25.59%.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Love sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $105,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,439.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

