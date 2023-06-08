P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of P.A.M. Transportation Services worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after buying an additional 35,696 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 238.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,734 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 213.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after buying an additional 254,574 shares during the period. 22.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PTSI stock opened at $28.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $627.41 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.29. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of truckload and logistics services through its subsidiaries. Its freight consists primarily of automotive parts, expedited goods, consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise, and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

