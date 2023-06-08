PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Holdings Trimmed by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) by 85.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,122 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PD. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PagerDuty by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 666.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,453 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth about $3,625,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 236,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,445,000 after purchasing an additional 143,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

PD opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $35.33.

Insider Transactions at PagerDuty

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $103.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.25 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 35.07% and a negative net margin of 27.74%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $66,668.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mitra Rezvan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Shelley Webb sold 1,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $66,668.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 229,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,707,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 253,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,934,700. 7.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PagerDuty from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PagerDuty from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on PagerDuty from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded PagerDuty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.30.

PagerDuty Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

