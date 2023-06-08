Palace Capital (LON:PCA) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $223.40

Palace Capital Plc (LON:PCA – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 223.40 ($2.78) and traded as high as GBX 240 ($2.98). Palace Capital shares last traded at GBX 240 ($2.98), with a volume of 15,227 shares traded.

Palace Capital Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £101.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 215.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.17.

Get Palace Capital alerts:

Palace Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Palace Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18,750.00%.

Palace Capital Company Profile

Palace Capital plc is a real estate investment firm specializing in investment in entities operating in the property sector. It seeks to invest in United Kingdom. Palace Capital plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palace Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palace Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.