Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Downgraded by HC Wainwright to “Neutral”

HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PRTK. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

PRTK stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.59. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $3.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

Insider Transactions at Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PRTK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $75.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 105,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $147,191.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 105,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.40 per share, with a total value of $147,191.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,239,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,135,678. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James D. Dondero acquired 106,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.77 per share, for a total transaction of $187,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,056,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,639,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 446,000 shares of company stock valued at $687,106 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,946 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,878 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 117,105 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 35,324 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,672 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 349.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 173,424 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 134,800 shares in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.