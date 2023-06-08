Paul A. Lacy Sells 2,500 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $135.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $141.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PTC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

PTC Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 25.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

