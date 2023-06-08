Paul Lundstrom Sells 12,503 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CFO Paul Lundstrom sold 12,503 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.07, for a total value of $325,953.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 314,295 shares in the company, valued at $8,193,670.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Flex Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ FLEX opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.63 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average is $22.55.

Get Flex alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flex

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Flex by 10.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 33,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flex by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after acquiring an additional 44,642 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Flex by 14.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Flex by 1.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Flex in the first quarter worth $201,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Flex Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.