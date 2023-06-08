Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PBA. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

PBA opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 1.28. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $42.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.39.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.493 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.80%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

See Also

