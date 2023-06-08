Perceptive Advisors Llc Buys 78,468 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 78,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $469,238.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,207,553 shares in the company, valued at $13,201,166.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 1st, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 7,500 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $41,925.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 17,500 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.34 per share, with a total value of $93,450.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 22,500 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $118,575.00.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 25,000 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.48 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 27,300 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $139,776.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 25,200 shares of Soleno Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $116,424.00.

Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SLNO opened at $5.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.17. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.85 and a 1 year high of $6.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLNO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.18. Equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 1,164,483.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 69,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 69,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $167,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 24th.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

