Pershing Square (OTCMKTS:PSHZF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.36

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PSHZF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.36 and traded as high as $34.65. Pershing Square shares last traded at $34.65, with a volume of 7,022 shares.

Pershing Square Trading Up 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.94.

Pershing Square Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.1307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 1.52%.

Pershing Square Company Profile

Pershing Square Holdings, Ltd. is a closed-ended balanced hedge fund launched and managed by Pershing Square Capital Management, L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

