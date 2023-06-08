Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 403,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,281 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.76% of Phreesia worth $13,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Phreesia by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Phreesia by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 85,752 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Phreesia by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Phreesia by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Phreesia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Phreesia from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Phreesia from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

Insider Transactions at Phreesia

Phreesia Stock Down 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $35,614.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,959.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $35,614.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,959.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Balaji Gandhi sold 2,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $67,256.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,729,040.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,863 shares of company stock valued at $834,743 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

PHR stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 53.89% and a negative return on equity of 53.25%. The company had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.99) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products. Its solutions include health systems, multi-specialty, and federally qualified health centers (FQHCs).

Featured Articles

