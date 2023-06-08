Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $1,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 44.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 105.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Piper Sandler Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,462.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Piper Sandler Companies news, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 1,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $256,198.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,646 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,462.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad R. Abraham sold 2,223 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $289,590.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,546,209.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,850 shares of company stock worth $2,156,042. 3.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $137.29 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.37. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $102.60 and a 12-month high of $162.20.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.96. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $290.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is 40.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PIPR shares. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.