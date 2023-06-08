PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 133.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of PJT stock opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.78. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.61 and a fifty-two week high of $83.17.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About PJT Partners

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Featured Stories

