PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 312 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AIR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in AAR by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,741 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,231,000 after purchasing an additional 19,617 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AAR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in AAR by 56.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,595 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in AAR by 4.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,106 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after buying an additional 4,874 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,743 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get AAR alerts:

Insider Activity at AAR

In other AAR news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $3,746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,376,060.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $3,746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,376,060.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher A. Jessup sold 11,959 shares of AAR stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $657,984.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,898.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,731 shares of company stock valued at $7,389,826 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

AAR Stock Up 2.9 %

AAR stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. AAR Corp. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $56.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.41 million. AAR had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.67.

AAR Profile

(Get Rating)

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.