PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Rating) by 3,152.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BTT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000.

Shares of NYSE:BTT opened at $20.72 on Thursday. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.0564 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

