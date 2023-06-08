PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY – Get Rating) by 89.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tri-Continental were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tri-Continental in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Tri-Continental by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,765 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Tri-Continental by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 326,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,360,000 after acquiring an additional 49,334 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tri-Continental by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 164,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TY opened at $26.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.65. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $25.23 and a 12-month high of $29.91.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Tri-Continental Corp. is a diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests primarily for the longer term. Its objective is to produce future growth of both capital and income while providing reasonable current income. The company was founded on January 14, 1929 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

