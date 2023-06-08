PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 1,994 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 169.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 144.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

Shares of PLNT opened at $67.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.89. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $222.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.30 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 73.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

