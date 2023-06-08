PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silicom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Silicom were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Silicom by 4.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Silicom by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in Silicom by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Silicom by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 14.3% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicom in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SILC stock opened at $37.31 on Thursday. Silicom Ltd. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $252.22 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.91.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

