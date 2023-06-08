PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 347 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Cabot were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,931,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $474,186,000 after buying an additional 686,769 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cabot by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,175,790 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $394,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cabot by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,541,491 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $242,273,000 after purchasing an additional 353,154 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Cabot by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $129,026,000 after buying an additional 93,588 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Cabot by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 872,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,720,000 after buying an additional 18,271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cabot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Cabot from $98.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cabot from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Cabot in a research note on Monday, March 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Cabot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $75.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.33. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $59.65 and a 52 week high of $83.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.83%.

Cabot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.