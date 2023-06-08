PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 36.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $155.39 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a twelve month low of $137.46 and a twelve month high of $176.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.